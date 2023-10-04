













We are about to see animated the last scenes of Attack on Titan, A lot of blood awaits us and a very daring inhospitable kiss. And although it was thought that we could be close to the end of the series, its mangaka surprises us with an irresistible nostalgia.

Hajime Isayama’s team revealed very important information about a new installment of the story: Attack on Titan It will arrive in color book format. Below is Isayama’s statement announced by his team:

“My name is Hajime Isayama. It’s been about two and a half years since I finished the serialization of Attack on Titan. I have decided to release a color art book. I feel very honored. I’m happy to have the compilation of my previous work in a book. I would like to proudly say: ‘I am very happy to have collected all my work in one book’, but in fact, I have only done line drawings, [ya que] For the color illustrations, I asked a certain person to do the coloring work for me.”

We know the type of drawing of the mangaka attack on titan so he was definitely going to require a hand from his faithful companions. The important thing is to be able to see the work in color, it will surely be impressive. Besides, It was announced that there will be a special surprise in the new installment.

The promised one-shot of the story will arrive inside the color art book. So we will have a complete delivery! It should be noted that it is rumored that the installment would focus on the popular Captain Levi Ackerman.

Where can I watch the final episode of Attack On Titan?

The complete installment of the anime is available on Crunchyroll, who will also be in charge of distributing the final chapter of the series.

The 98 episodes of the anime are on the platform with subtitles and different dubbing.

