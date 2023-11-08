













Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama celebrates the end of the anime with art that will remind you that Eren wasn’t so bad









On November 5, 2023, the final episode of Attack on Titan. The story took many twists and turns and the ending was no less dynamic.

The last arc of the interesting titans narrative showed us a protagonist who became the worst possible villain. Despite this, each of his companions refused to accept the new path that opened before them, and which involved murdering their friend.

A very interesting illustration was released after finishing the final chapter. This allows us to see an Eren in another timeline, since he wears a dark uniform that was developed after he became a villain, due to this, in the anime he was not able to wear it.

However, as an alternative, much sweeter ending, This illustration shows us an Eren who is still a hero and that he uses a new maneuver team to pursue the titans. We can only imagine it like this, in another dimension.

What is the ending of Attack on Titan?

After the protagonist is revealed as the ultimate genocidal villain, the other cadets of the Survey Legion, along with the titan bearers, confront Eren and his rumble that seeks to destroy humanity.

After a terrible battle, Mikasa manages to kill Eren, this allows the founder Ymir to achieve peace, which in turn causes the power of the titans to disappear from the Earth.

Political, war and racist conflicts will remain in the world of Attack on Titan but other changes and the advancement of the main characters are also glimpsed.

