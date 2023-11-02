













Through the official Twitter account, Hajime Isayama, the author of Attack on Titan reported that the animation of the last chapter has been a challenge for the wonderful studio that is in charge of the ending. However, in addition to thanking him, he reported that he personally made some adjustments.

Because of this, he asks fans to support the project until the end. Here is what he wrote:

“It’s been 10 years since the anime started. Thank you very much for continuing with us during all that time,” begins the author’s paragraph attack on titan Hajime Isayama.

Source: Studio MAPPA

“The climax scene that occurs in the last half of the final season was also very difficult to draw in the original manga, so I couldn’t help but think, ‘This is going to be difficult for MAPPA. MAPPA is probably thinking ‘Please stop.’ I’m sorry, MAPPA, I’m so sorry. However, I am very excited to see how it will turn out in the anime. Also this time, at my request, I had to draw a little bit of the draft towards the end. Please watch until the full outcome“.

In other words, we could have some important wink from the author of Attack on Titan. What a thrill!

When is the final chapter of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2?

On November 4, 2023, the final episode of the Titan Saga will be released. Crunchyroll will broadcast the final chapter and will also have dubbing in several languages. However, premiere times have not yet been announced.

