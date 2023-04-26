













Attack on Titan goes viral on TikTok for an animation of the Titan Founder

Because there are different sides that support or refuse to accept the end of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin it is that the alternatives and the debate return incessantly. on this occasion A new animation that was posted on TikTok caused an incredible furore that revived the prospects for the denouement of the popular anime series.

In the TikTok animation of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin we can see Eren Jaeger become the founding titan advancing through the sea with his impressive retinue of titans.

However, there is still some time left to see on our screen the animation of the epic end of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin which will arrive from Studios MAPPA in the fall of 2023. This animation will contain our mood a bit until the last chapter arrives.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin – The end of Eren Jaeger

The path of the hero that Eren traveled generated a lot of shock for all the fans and even for the other soldiers of his legion in Attack on Titan. Eren was presented as a protagonist who was ignorant of everything and strived in fear at every moment, however, currently we can see the development of a cold character who has faced the great truths of the world.

From hero he became something of a villain, although that remains to be discovered.

