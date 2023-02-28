The first part of the last season of Attack on Titan will arrive on March 3, 2023. The anime adaptation is based on the manga work written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The popularity of his work has crossed the world and we finally have a trailer and a promotional image that focuses on the most beloved gentleman in Shingeki no Kyojin.

The last season of Attack on Titan It will be in charge of Studio MAPPA, which has already released a terrifying trailer in which we can see the rumble of Eren Jaeger in action. All the characters control the horror before a deadly scenario and prepare to face their former friend who now plagues humanity.

What will the final season of Attack on Titan be about?

The synopsis offered reminds us of the mood of the cast of Attack on Titan. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck and Levi seriously injured, prepare to face all the titans together in a great attempt to save humanity. while Eren stands firm in his moves, which still look amazing.

With a lot of fire and horror we begin to see the tension that the last season of shingeki no kyojin where we will continue with the warlike and ideological conflicts that are structured more and more firmly and will lead to a kind of stable outcome.

While the promotional advance of Attack on Titan allows us to see various characters from the cast, the promotional image focuses on Hange and Levi. The most skilled army commanders, who have survived countless deaths from their comrades, will now want to make every death count in the face of the final battle.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Let’s see if life continues to accompany them in this latest installment.

How many chapters does the Shingeki no Kyojin manga have?

Hajime Isayama’s manga work it brought together 139 chapters collected in 34 volumes. They were published for eleven years, from 2009 to 2021.

