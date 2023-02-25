This Saturday, February 25, the team behind the anime of Attack on Titan shared a new preview, which corresponds to the first half of the final season. This will come in the form of a special episode.

Through this came the revelation of another musical theme for the series, which has the name ‘UNDER THE TREE’ and is sung by the band SiM. Previously this group was in charge of another of the opening songs.

It’s nothing less than ‘The Rumbling’, a contribution from this group that managed to win the appreciation of the fans. This new trailer allows you to see characters like Hange Zöe, Reiner Braun and Armin Arlert dealing with a true nightmare.

It is the army of Colossal Titans that destroys everything in its path. But that’s not the worst, since with them comes Eren Jaeger in his most gruesome form. He is the one who directs them and the enemy to defeat.

Fountain: MAPPA.

This new preview lets us appreciate what’s to come in the first half of the final season of Attack on Titan. Or rather we should say that it is the third part of the fourth and final season of the anime.

This covers the end of Hajime Isayama’s manga, and is again in charge of MAPPA. This studio has many projects for the remainder of this year but still has enough time to finish the Titans saga.

When will the first half of the final season of Attack on Titan come out?

As can be seen at the end of the trailer for the first half of the final season of Attack on Titan its premiere will be at 24:25 JST on March 3, 2023. This does not seem to make sense but that is how Japanese television handles the schedules.

It’s actually at 12:25 p.m. on March 4, and it’ll be available shortly thereafter on Crunchyroll. For what has been announced, the special episode will last one hour, but it is not the outcome of the story.

Fountain: MAPPA.

There is still another part missing which does not have a release date. But it is confirmed that it will be released this year. The reason for this delay was the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is something that MAPPA shared a few weeks ago. This disease continues to cause great discomfort to everyone and Japanese animation studios suffer from it as well. It only remains to wait for more information.

