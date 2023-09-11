













Attack on Titan finally sets a date for its definitive end









The final chapter of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin It does not yet have a release date, however, thanks to a leak, it is known that we could see the end from November 4, 2023.

The release date was supposedly posted by Ponycanon but something happened and it was immediately removed. However, the legend assured the premiere day of the last chapter of the final season of the anime.

Besides, The time and some details of the worldwide premiere were announced. Because of this, the suspicions seem to be quite reliable, however, the information has been deleted, so there is still no one hundred percent certainty.

Source: Studio MAPPA

If the leaked information is correct and no changes occur, the final season part four: part two of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin, in other words, The enigmatic outcome would arrive on November 4, 2023as part of the fall anime installment.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin?

Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin It is available on the Crunchyroll platform. And it is quite likely that the distribution license for the final chapter will once again be handled by the platform.

However, let’s remember that on previous occasions, the platform has gone down due to the high demand of its subscribers, let’s hope that the final delivery can shine without those types of circumstances. However, you have to be prepared.

