The report is part of a new update from sound director Masafumi Mima. In it he reveals that the post-recording work on the anime is over. So it is one more step to finish this adaptation.

So in relation to the sound section, Mima has nothing more to contribute except one thing, and that is the selection of musical themes. But the work that she had to do with the last part of Attack on Titan it should be the best possible.

All because the biggest battle of the series is on the way and it will be accompanied by a real bloodbath.

Eren Jaeger will face his former colleagues from the Exploration Corps and those who were his enemies in the past.

As expected, the death toll in Attack on Titan It is not over yet and it remains to be seen who will survive in the last fight.

Of course, those who read the manga, which ended years before, know in advance what will happen.

But many readers hope that the outcome will be as animated as possible and that MAPPA reserves its best animators and other professionals to give Hajime Isayama’s Titans saga a dignified closure.

So far Crunchyroll has the rights to the series and it is to be imagined that it will again have the end of the last season of Attack on Titan.

Although the premiere window is autumn, it is not known if the anime will return in October or if it will include a single episode or a few more.

Some fans were hoping that the ending of the manga would be different from the anime, but so far there is nothing to indicate that it will happen.

