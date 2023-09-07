













Attack on Titan: Final Season The Final Chapters Special will feature Latin dubbing









In the credits in advance we have that the direction of the dubbing of this project of Attack on Titan he threw it Gerry Ortega and that the cast for Latin America is as follows:

Miguel Angel Leal as Eren Jaeger

Hector Ireta de Alba as Armin Arlelt

Ana Lobo as Mikasa Ackermann

Alfonso Obregon as Reiner Braun

Gerardo Ortega as Jean Kirschtein

Alberto Bernal as Conny Springer

Dolores Mondragon as Pieck Finger

Danann Huicochea as Gabi Braun

Diego Becerril as Falco Grice

Jahel Morga as Yelena

Ditter Ruiz as Onyankopon

Rossy Aguirre as Hange Zoë

Enzo Fortuny as Floch Forster

Gabriel Basulto as Captain Levi

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the leading actors are back and that this should calm down the fans. This also makes us understand that the team that has already worked on the anime remains the same and that the project is continuing, which is what many fans would expect.

Source: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee.

What is the Attack on Titan: Final Season The Final Chapters special about?

We share the official synopsis of the special episode of Attack on Titan: Final Season The Final Chapters.

Source: ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance when Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans.

Determined to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans at Marley. Now a diverse group of his former companions and enemies fight to stop his deadly mission. The only question is: can they stop him?

Do not forget that the premiere of this production will take place on September 10 through Crunchyroll.

