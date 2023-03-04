through the channel nhk of Japan the special was broadcast Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 which brings together the first two episodes of what should already be the conclusion of one of the most beloved anime series of recent years and which is the work of hajime isayama.

During that special Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 We saw the death of two key characters in the story. Now, we don’t want to give you the huge spoiler all at once, so we warn you that we might spoil the surprise for you if you haven’t caught up with this anime yet.

If you’re willing to find out what happened, we’ll tell you ahead what happened during this one-hour special.

Attack on Titan: Heaven of heroes and who ruined the escape plan

If you remember, Attack on Titan left us with the Rumbling – or Rumbling, whatever you like to call it – just started and our heroes are making their fight to escape and somehow face Eren and the rest of the giants that are going to end humanity.

The thing is, one of those who wanted to stop the Survey Corps was Floch Foster who was blinded by Eren’s speech. He technically supported him in everything he did. During the final season special, this character damaged the plane that Mikasa and the others were going to board, delaying the clearance, yes, leaving his life on the line of combat.

While they were fixing the plane, Eren’s titans were about to approach the port where the Survey Corps were leaving from and the only person who decided to face the threat “however” was hange zoëwho told the rest of the team that they already know how to face the titans and with their technology, they could stop them a bit.

After taking down some Titans, Hange fails to survive, and right at the end you see how she is with the other heroes who gave their lives, like Commander Erwin, who gave his life in combat. Technically in the end they blamed Eren for everything that was happening.

At the moment, all that remains is to wait for Crunchyroll or any other streaming service to broadcast the Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 special to see everything else. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.