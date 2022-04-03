The animated transposition of Attack on Titanalso known as Shingeki no Kyojin or The Attack of the Giants here in Italy, it will not end with the Final Season Part 2as predicted by many fans who had already read up to the last page the original manga of Hajime Isayama. In fact, through the official Twitter account of the anime, the arrival of ATTACK ON TITAN Final Season Part 3 for 2023. In Japanese, this concluding batch of episodes is referred to as “Kanketsu-hen“(Ie, conclusion).

The Final Season Part 2 concluded with episode 76, “I danced”- aired on January 9 on NHK General channel in Japan and available in Italy through Crunchyroll. Below we can admire a first teaser trailer for this new one Final Season Part 3which will put an end once and for all to the events of the animated series.

ATTACK ON TITAN Final Season Part 3 – Teaser trailer

Source: Twitter Street Anime News Network