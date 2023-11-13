













Attack on Titan: Final Episode is the most liked on Crunchyroll









The final chapter of Attack on Titan premiered on Crunchyroll on November 5, 2023. However, the original manga episode was highly controversial, fan opinion was divided between those who applauded Eren’s fate, in contrast to those who perceived the events as chaotic and insufficient.

Perhaps because of this, the ending of the anime adapted by Studio MAPPA added some image sequences and a more specific script than allowed us to delve deeper into the emotions and feelings of the characters of Attack on Titan.

And this seems to be a success, fans have an excellent appreciation of the final chapter of the anime; and it is possible to corroborate it through the Crunchyroll platform, where it already has 90,000 likes.

The final chapter of Attack on Titan It is positioned as the second most appreciated episode on the platform, right behind chapter 1071 of One Piece, which could not be other than the revelation of the “Gear Five”. This installment had almost 134,000 “likes.”

Source: Studio MAPPA

Attack on Titan It is one of the most appreciated anime worldwide. However, Hajime Isayama previously announced that he has no sequel in sight.

How many chapters does Attack on Titan have?

The work is made up of 139 chapters compiled in 34 manga volumes. An artbook was announced for spring 2024. It was reported that the work will feature a one-shot of less than 20 pages that will be titled bad boy; It is rumored that it will have Levi Ackerman as the protagonist.

For its part, the anime series had 99 chapters. In addition to two films in live-action format and a series that follows the characters in chibi mode.

