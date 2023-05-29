













Attack on Titan: Fans react to the most ridiculous censorship of the series | EarthGamer

Only it didn’t go to the Japanese or American edition of Hajime Isayama’s work, but to the one that is distributed in Malaysia.

This is what a Japanese fan of the series, @FJ_GGS, brought up. In his comment on Twitter, he said that he was laughing at the extent of the Malaysian censorship of this popular manga.

In one of the images that accompany this note, waves of Colossal Titans can be seen advancing and crushing everything in their path.

That is something that many saw not long ago in the anime of Attack on Titan. But surely no one remembers that all of them had… Bermuda shorts?

Yeah, it seems like everyone is wearing these long shorts. It is necessary to point out that the publisher that publishes this work in Malaysia suffers from regulations.

These are imposed by the government. That is something that has affected the Titans more than Attack on Titan.

Strangest of all, these colossi have no visible reproductive organs. That is, Isayama designed them in such a way that they do not appear.

So this type of censorship falls into the ridiculous. This is not the first nor will it be the last time where the Titans suffer from censorship in the Malaysian edition.

Once @FJ_GGS shared this on Twitter, more people appeared sharing pages of the manga from Attack on Titan with similar modifications.

In one of them you can see the Female Titan with a kind of one-piece swimsuit. The same can be said for the Freighter Titan and others that appear in Hajime Isayama’s designs.

I’m sure some of you are already calculating how much fabric is needed to make colossal-sized clothes.

In the case of the Colossal Titans it must be much more than a circus tent; and this would rise astronomically if we take into account that there are many of them.

There are some who think that perhaps the fans are the ones who make these types of modifications to make fun of others.

But there are previous designs that this type of censorship is applied in some Asian countries. It’s a very sad thing for fans from those nations to deal with.

