In Attack on Titan, or Shingeki no Kyojin, deaths are very frequent. In fact, they happen all the time. But when it comes to an important character it really does provoke reactions.

As it happened in the Season 3 from the anime, upon passing Erwin smith, who was mortally wounded while leading his men in a fatal cavalry charge. But who perished this Sunday may have hurt those who enjoy the series much more.

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

In this case, it was the darling ‘Papa Girl’, Sasha blouse, who received a fatal shot from Gabi braun. She had many fans in both the manga and the anime due to her carefree demeanor.

She was more concerned with having a full stomach than the risks she faced, and she was friends with everyone on the show. He was a character who was loved. It is because of that that many mourned his death through social networks such as Twitter.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Voice Actress Mourns the Death of One of the Main Characters

@simmhikailayunv started saying ‘Sasha and I… we were like twins. It’s like I’ve completely lost the other half of myself – Connie Springer ‘.

Then he added ‘our beloved Sasha Braus is now in heaven. Eat lots of meat. Watch your comrades. Thank you for being part of our journey. Rest in peace’. @whoreforhange, for his part, he dedicated up to three messages with images to this character from Attack on Titan.

Sasha from Attack on Titan was well loved

In the first he said ‘This was the last time they would be together. It hurts a lot ‘, and in the second he highlighted’ it hurts to see you go. Fly high, Sasha. We will miss you so much ‘.

Regarding the third, he highlighted ‘I can’t do this, please Sasha, please don’t leave us’. Everything before said is in relation to what happened in the anime. @ 1010arts made two comments.

In the first he highlighted ‘and so our good fun days with the three of us were gone in an instant. Nothing will ever be the same without you Sasha, the heart of JSC ‘.

In a second, @ 1010arts commented ‘her father’s words to Sasha, which made her change for the better. And now, she is there with her friends, fighting, being there and sharing food with them… ‘.

‘I’m so proud of how much you’ve grown Sasha, now you can rest in peace’he ended up saying.

@annenetic did see that ‘Mikasa lost her roommate, her best friend, the first girl who befriended her in the Scout Corps. Another person I loved very much left like this’.

@rivaisheart he finished saying ‘Jean is one of Sasha’s closest friends and does NOT blame Gabi for her death. Be like Jean ‘. About Gabi, there are already reactions to it.

Source.



