Attack on Titan It has already premiered some chapters of its last season, but since it began it has been targeted by a group of followers who seem to be against the new animation.

If you remember, Studio Mappa took the reins of the project for the last few episodes, and even applied some mixed animation techniques, which was not well received by all.

After a great wave of criticism and even threats against those in charge of Attack on Titan, true fans finally came out to defend the series and gave the studio a vote of confidence.

Attack on Titan fans congratulate the studio

Since the first episode of the new season premiered, a group of haters began a crusade to discredit the work of Studio Mappa through hostile comments.

These even included threats against the staff of Attack on Titan, and all because they did not agree with that Witt leave the project.

Fed up with the situation, several followers managed to ‘Thank You Mappa’ became a worldwide trend, and they took the opportunity to thank the studio for their work, since without them we would not have new chapters.

‘A reminder that if it weren’t for Mappa studio, we wouldn’t have a continuation of the anime. Be more grateful guys. ‘

‘Repeat with me-> Thank you Mappa’.

‘~ on that day humanity received a grim reminder ~

Congratulations to the studio team for such a fantastic episode recreating the same feelings we had a few years ago #ThankYouMappa # AoTSeason4NHK #TheWarHammerTitan ‘.

Some fans even remarked on the effort made by the study, since despite the pandemic they managed to launch new chapters of Attack on Titan with good quality.

‘Still #ThankYouMappa, especially to the staff who, with a pandemic and a horrible schedule, made some of us enjoy the episode. ‘

