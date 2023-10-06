













In this precise case, the program NHK which is called “Professional Shigoto no Ryuugi” or what is the same “The way of working of a professional” will conduct an interview with Eren Jaeger where they will ask him what the protagonist of Attack on Titan.

This program takes a detailed look at how experts pursue the goal of reaching the top of their field. What are their processes and so on. In the past, this show has had Hideaki Año (Evangelion) and director Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli.

The aforementioned special will be broadcast on October 23 at 11:45 PM Japan time and will surely cause several fans of Shingeki no Kyojin Watch it because it will be interesting what Eren has to say. We even have the doubt about whether it will be an animation or an interview with Hajime Isayama. Can be anything.

Source: Studio Mappa

When does the Attack on Titan finale premiere?

According to the information available, the last part of the end of Attack on Titan will premiere on NHK and various streaming services in Japan on November 4 at midnight. We will also have something called “Atfer Party” that will be held globally from November 5th to 8th.

In addition to the aforementioned event, it is worth remembering that this anime is celebrating 10 years since its premiere, so we can say that it is taking very seriously to take a series that many love as far as possible.

