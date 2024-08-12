The One Piece will bring us to the shonen Shuēisha’s longest-running anime is back on the radar, so if you’ve fallen behind or are too lazy to jump on board now that the anime is over 1000 episodes old, now is your time to join Wit Studiothe star in charge of the new edition of the maritime adventure anime.

Wit Studio is one of the most sophisticated Japanese animation houses. Its catalogue includes some of the best anime series of all time. And this time, which is editing the star of Shuēisha, it also brings us the brilliant director of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The path to success is triple secured for The One Piece.

The team that was revealed for this new adaptation has pleasant surprises: Masashi Koizuka, the director of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan returns to direct The One Piece.

The other members of the staff are as follows:

Assistant director: Hideaki Abe

Series composition: Taku Kishimoto

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kyoji Asano, Takatoshi Honda

Art Director: Tomonori Kuroda

Action Animator: Ken Imaizumi, Shuhei Fukuda

Creature design/concept art: Yasuhiro Kajino

Prop design: Eri Taguchi

Animation Producer: Ryoma Kawamura

Fans of One Piece will have the opportunity to compare the new release, which, as already mentioned, will not have the censorship that Toei Animation did in its own original edition. Now fans will have to look at this title with a magnifying glass to appreciate the details.

What is One Piece about?

We enter a pirate story, in which the sea promises adventures for a group of young people in search of the One Piece, a concept only known by the crew that finds it, after which, the captain becomes the king of the pirates.

Monkey D. Luffy wants to find the One Piece, but only because it means adventures to find friends, but while the journey becomes more interesting it also tends to bring more danger. Between joys and sorrows, the crew continues to search for what could crown their captain as the king of the pirates.

However, pirates are not as we usually know them. In Luffy’s world, there are magical fruits that give special powers depending on what they are consumed, so pirates’ gifts are diverse. Go on an adventure with The One Piece, the remake of Shuēisha’s gem of a story.

