These come from Yuichiro Hayashi, the director of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga. His comments were in relation to the new illustration published on May 21, where a cabin can be seen in an idyllic scene.

According to Hayashi ‘with the release of main art for the sequel to the final part, the Attack on Titan anime is steadily moving towards its final act’.

To the above, he added ‘However, the work is still in the middle, so I don’t feel like it’s done at all. Will the end really come?’.

The comment comes from an open letter dedicated to the viewers who have waited for the outcome of this great story of Isayama.

Some may see in your comments about the home stretch of Attack on Titan there’s something else left However, what she said later corroborates that everything ends. Yuichiro Hayashi said ‘as for the key illustration, I think this will be the finale of the last season’.

The director then highlighted ‘It may surprise you that it goes in the exact opposite direction of the characters accumulated so far, but I decided to go with a simple route…’.

Hayashi continued to say ‘I think there is something that appeals to the imagination when there is nothing’.

To the above, he added ‘there are some things that are interesting, but it’s unsophisticated to explain, and it will be a spoiler, so I hope you can expand your imagination and I look forward to the final part’.

So the next episode (or episodes) will be the last related to the series from MAPPA, which picked up where its predecessor left off.

That is to say, Wit Studio, which was in charge of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. Yuichiro Hayashi’s comments came at just the right time.

Especially for those who just want to know how everything will end and for those who didn’t like the fact that the outcome ended up too long.

Some suspect that it was just to try to make the most of what the story has to offer but it is pure speculation.

Apart from Attack on Titan we have more anime information at EarthGamer.