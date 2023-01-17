The franchise of Attack on Titan is reaching its peak, since in a short time the definitive end of the franchise will be had in the next half of the fourth season of the anime. And now, through an interview, the creator of the saga, Hajime isayamaanswers the questions about whether there will be possible spin off products.

For months it has been rumored that there would be this new program of Survey Cops, which would have their stories as the main ones, leaving aside what happens with the characters we already know. And finally, the author has mentioned that he currently has not been working on any of that, so these rumors have been broken with such a statement.

For its part, it has been said that Hajime could revisit the universe thanks to an untold story involving the Captain Leviwith Isayama stating the following:

Regarding Levi, I actually have something on my mind, but at the same time, I don’t know if I’ll be able to write that or not.

Remember that season 4 will see its end on March 3rd on streaming channels.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s always sad when a work comes to an end, the same thing happened with Naruto, although its sequel to Boruto might not have been the best idea to implement. So, it may be that the conclusion of Attack on Titan should stay that way, that they don’t ruin the epic way it ends.