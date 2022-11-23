As you already know, Attack on Titan reached its conclusion in print a very short time ago, thus bringing closure to the arcs with which the franchise began and hooking its own fan base. However, the last episode did not end up convincing the audience, and there are not a few people, but a large crowd that was left disappointed.

During the Anime NYCthe creator of the franchise, Hajime isayama, He gave a few words regarding the closure of the brand, and especially with the part that became somewhat controversial. In the talk, an apology to the fans emerged, mentioning that even he himself continues to have doubts about how the large-scale work ended, not only being a success in Japan.

Given these statements, the public gave him a positive applause, after all the way and climax towards the conclusion he met expectations and especially with the development of many characters. So shortly after the author left a message in Twitter after having analyzed the emotions that were inside him.

This moment made my whole month now I swear 🥹 I’m sooo happy that Isayama now genuinely sees how much we love the story he created and ended, and that he doesn’t have to feel doubtful anymore. Thank you all those who cheered him up 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5xqB4aDvOk — Subarashii (@SUBARASHII95) November 19, 2022

Here the message:

I want to express my gratitude to all the fans. I wasn’t sure how to feel about the end of the story. I was going through a very difficult time and I apologize. With strong feelings, I was depressed for a while, until yesterday when I met the fans at the convention. The fans told me that the ending was great and they loved it and it made me happy and coming to New York was a great experience for me. Thanks.

Remember that the last animated chapters of Attack on Titan will air next year.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Attack on Titan is a work that must continue to be recognized, not only by those who followed the work at the time, but also by the new generations that have just joined the anime and manga.