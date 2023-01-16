hajime isayamathe dearest mangaka of Attack on Titan, never denied that he felt insecure about his work, especially the ending and about how fans would receive it. We all know that the community otaku is usually careful. Lately, Isayama has been on a tour that, on this occasion, allowed him to give an interview, which gives us some answers to questions that were on our minds and opens up new doubts.

After the Anime NYC convention in which Isayama appeared — he was applauded incessantly, which even caused him to cry a little —, He had a brief space to give an interview to Crunchyroll, in which he talked about the process of his work and also pointed out other aspects.

Towards the process and end of the manga Attack on Titan

When they asked about the overall process of Attack on Titan, and the ideas he wanted to raise, the mangaka commented:

“I still have doubts inside of me. Did I land it? I’m not even so sure. I’m still struggling at this point and I’m so sorry.”

Also, Isayama stated the following after being They asked if anything substantial would have changed from the plot of Attack on Titan:

“So, I actually have a lot. Every time I look back on the story I wrote, I have so many things that I wish I had done differently. It’s almost hard to name exactly what that was. Whenever I look back on my stories, I always think of, you know, remorse and regret is what I feel looking back on my own stories.”

Source: Studio MAPPA

He even gave information about the influence of certain historical events that history has and the way he used them:

“I think where there is a touch of truth, it makes the story very believable. So when I came up with the worldview layout, for example, the worldview map, I changed it from the real life worldmap to something similar, but different. People would be able to understand the context without having to explain everything. For example, Eldian and Marleyans. They are really similar to what the Germanic and Roman peoples went through 2000 years ago. Those are the unspoken rules that I keep in my stories.”

So although he has influences, It’s not like we can find the work in a history book either.just to be clear: it is not a pastiche.

The language spoken by the universe of the titans

The end was controversial, and although it was not to everyone’s liking, the story in general has been followed by many. Nevertheless, there are “loose ends” that due to the complex and well-developed structure of Attack on Titan, everyone is interested in clarifying the potential gaps, and this is what Isayama mentioned regarding the language spoken in the series’ universe:

“I think they would be speaking in what would be considered a universal language in the world. You know, a good comparison in real life would be English, but it has to do with the history of oppression and colonization. The strongest language would become the universal language in that world.”

In other words, there is a lingua franca that dominates the world of Attack on Titan. And another question regarding speech ability would also be “Ilse’s Notebook” —from volume 5—, since there is a titan who is able to speak, everyone wonders why and this is what he commented:

“When I got that question, I thought, ‘That would have been a great plot,’ after the thing. It’s a great idea”.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Complement:

“So, early on, I was starting to flesh out the idea of ​​the Titans more. There are normal Titans and there are abnormal Titans. I considered normal titans to be like programmed beings and then some of them would contain a ‘glitch’ almost like a defective item from a factory. That’s all I thought about that titan when I was writing the story.”

About what’s coming

They asked him if there would be spin-offs and he mentioned that he has no plans in that regard. However, it seems that there could be additional stories for some characters, said the following:

“Regarding Levi, I actually have something on my mind, but at the same time, I don’t know if I’ll be able to write that or not. For example, I have imagined what Levi’s story would be in my mind, but at the same time, if I can reproduce it, that’s another story because writing a manga is a really difficult task for me.”

And of course, the million dollar question. why is it that he diverted the romantic atmosphere of the play:

“Number one, I was embarrassed to write stories about love between characters. The other reason is that if I keep getting too deep into those kinds of tangent stories, we might lose focus on the immediate main plot of the story. So I wasn’t really motivated to go in that direction.”

Now yes, some doubts have been clarified and surely others will have arisen in the minds of the fans, but Isayama is as crystal clear as ever.

We recommend: Author of Attack on Titan gives you some recommendations so that you start reading manga

Where you can see Attack on Titan?

It is available on Crunchyroll both dubbed and subtitled.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.