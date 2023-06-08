













Attack on Titan: Confirmed ending, Eren’s voice already has the final script

Yūki Kaji is the voice actor of Eren Jaeger, the protagonist of Attack on Titan. And recently he showed the huge script that is already in his hands, it seems that he is very ready to start recording the last words of our hero by destiny.

Through Twitter, the actor showed the final script of Attack on Titan:

Soon we will be able to see our favorite soldiers on the screen and we will be able to close the story that began to take shape in 2013, but whose manga is the work of Hajime Isayama.

The manga artwork of Attack on Titan It was published from 2019 to 2021. It had 139 chapters whose full animation adaptation will end in 2023.

Eren’s voice actor also gives life to popular characters such as Naoya Nifuji from Wotakoi, Mochizuki Souta’s Yakimochi no Kotae (honeyworks), Meliodas of Nanatsu no Taizai, Shoto Todoroki’s My Hero Academia or Takai’s The time with you.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The end of Attack on Titan It is exaggeratedly close, there is little left to see it. Let’s see how the fans receive the darkness.

What is Attack on Titan about?

It is a story full of political mysteries that generated various types of violence. The most obvious is the creation of titans that murder people from different places, due to this, since ancient times, communities have lived within walls, in an attempt to protect themselves from the titans.

Everything will change when a titan manages to break the wall and sow a bloody chaos that will make our protagonist emerge who will begin a journey alongside his friends in search of freedom.

