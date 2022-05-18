Attack on Titan comes to Dead by Daylight with three new outfits that you can’t let go if you want to shout Sasageyo! while they chase you on the maps.

These cosmetics will allow you to play as Eren Jaeger, Hange Zoe and the mighty armored titanthough don’t expect them to bring their skills.

At the moment they did not reveal when we will be able to see this great collaboration in operation, but yes they showed the appearance that the characters of the game will have.

Eren jaeger. Image: Behavior Interactive.

Hange Zoe. Image: Behavior Interactive.

Armored Titan. Image: Behavior Interactive.

The suit of Eren Jaeger will be given to Dwightwhile Hange’s look can be obtained from Zarina.

For its part, the most similar outfit will be that of the Oniwho will look like a steroid version of the mighty armored titan, only much smaller than the anime.

These sketches give us a sneak peek at the upcoming collaboration, and with no detailed model taken from the game, we can assume they’re still in an early stage of development.

Attack on Titan comes to Dead by Daylight and so does Resident Evil

Chapter 20 of this game was visited by Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis, but a recent rumor ensures that more characters from Raccoon City They will have their appearance.

Apparently, chapter 25 will have a new wave of characters, including Ada Wong, Rebecca Chambers and Albert Weskerthe latter being a murderer.

This information came through the Twitter account @LeaksDbdwhere it was also ensured that Knight and an unknown survivor will join in chapter 26.

At the moment there is no official confirmation of this data, so you have to take it with caution so you don’t get a possible disappointment.

We will be aware of the next updates on this crossover of Attack on Titan and Dead by Daylightso follow us on our social networks to be aware.