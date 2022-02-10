The fourth season of Attack on Titan has provoked all kinds of reactions among fans, but most of them are positive. After the surprising chapter 80, the fans continue in shock after the great revelation of Eren and his goal in the world. my house He doesn’t know exactly how he will be able to stop his childhood friend, and the reveal of the name for the anime’s 83rd chapter has raised even more questions.

The official site of Attack on Titan was updated in its version of Japanand it was thanks to that that we were able to know the title for the chapter 83 animeknown as “pride“.

Fans of the manga will already be familiar with this name, so those who have already had a chance to read it will know exactly what to expect from it. The chapter 83 will still explore the consequences of acts of Erenbut it seems that Conny will be the true protagonist of this particular episode.

And on related topics, you can take a look at the recent video preview that came out for next Sunday’s Chapter 81.

Via: comic book