Recently, Hajime Isayama, the author of Attack on Titanpaid a visit to the Angoulême International Comics Festival, where he met the fans and gave some interviews.

Well, right there he announced a curious auction. It is nothing less than the one on the desk where he wrote and drew the story of the Titans saga. As such, this piece of furniture is a piece of manga history, and it would not be unusual for a collector to want to have it at all costs.

According to Isayama ‘the desk I’m putting up for auction this time is the one I used at the workplace in Attack on Titan’. To the above, he added ‘this desk was made to order by my father, who was a furniture designer, so that I could concentrate on my work’.

He then highlighted ‘was made by ‘Nitto Mokko’ in Hita, my hometown. At this desk, my assistants and I worked on Attack on Titan over the course of four years.’.

The author of Attack on Titan He mentioned that he ate his lunch there, he fell asleep, got excited about something or got nervous about deliveries. He also developed the story of his characters.

Hajime Isayama emphasized his appreciation for this piece of furniture. He hopes that he will help someone and wrote a signature and illustration for the auction. There is a video to help promote it and the auction will end on February 11 of this year.

What will the author of Attack on Titan do with the auction money?

Regarding what Isayama will do with the money, he highlighted ‘There is a lot of sad news these days, but to make the world a little more peaceful, we will donate the proceeds to ‘Doctors Without Borders”.

This organization, whose original name is Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF, emerged on December 20, 1971. Throughout its more than half a century of existence, it has supported victims of natural or human disasters and armed conflicts.

Doctors Without Borders is an international medical and humanitarian organization that does not discriminate based on race, sex, religion, philosophy or politics. As revealed some time ago, it has more than 43,000 members in 70 countries.

It includes not only doctors and nurses but also engineers and other professionals. Really, the money they get from the auction of the author’s desk Attack on Titan It will help you a lot in your humanitarian work.

