Next, there might be some glimpse of the end of Attack on Titanso if you don’t enjoy spoilers and haven’t seen the series, it would be best not to read on.

Hajime Isayama gave an interview in which he commented that, although, From the beginning he had decided on the end of the dark fantasy series, although he felt the need to make changes, the anime great limited it.

According to the narrative of Attack on Titan, Eren told Armin that he had no alternative but the genocidal one they were experiencing at that moment; and furthermore, the influence that the founding titan exerted on him was pointed out. After this, the last battle was fought and what was left of humanity said goodbye to the violence of the titans.

To all this, Did Hajime Isayama always envision this ending and this commitment of Eren to himself and to the world? It is a doubt that we all had. It is an overwhelming outcome, full of emotions. Did Eren just have excuses?

“So the truth is that the situation with Eren actually overlaps in a sense with my own history with this manga. When I started this series, I was worried that it would probably be cancelled. It was a job that no one knew about. But I had already started the story with the end in mind. And the story ended up being read and seen by an incredible number of people, and it led to me being given a lot of power that I wasn’t comfortable with.

It would have been nice if I could have changed the ending. Writing manga is supposed to be liberating. But if I had been completely free, then I should have been able to change the ending. I could have changed it and said I wanted to go in a different direction. But the fact is that he was tied to what he had originally imagined when he was young. And so, manga became a very restrictive art form for me, similar to how the enormous powers Eren acquired ended up restricting him.”

In this way, it seems that Eren, both inside and outside the narrative, was always destined for this dense and brilliant ending.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

The entire series is available on Crunchyroll. Finally it ended with

For its part, the manga work gathered 34 volumes that compile 139 chapters. The editing and translation license into Spanish is in charge of the Panini publishing house.

