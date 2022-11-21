Hajime Isayama, the author of Attack on Titanattended Anime NYC held from November 18 to 20, and from there came his statements about the end of the series.

That was at a conference where he spoke about various topics. Among them how he created the Exploration Corps, which was vital throughout history. But he also took the opportunity to apologize to the fans with the conclusion of the series.

In his own words, Isayama pointed out ‘I want to express my gratitude to all the fans. I wasn’t sure how to feel about the end of the story’.

To the above, he added ‘I was going through a very difficult time and I apologize’. This mangaka then revealed ‘overwhelmed with strong feelings, I was depressed for a long time, until yesterday when I met the fans during the signing [de autográfos]’.

Font: Kodansha.

The Attack on Titan author went on to say ‘The fans told me that the ending was great and that they loved it and that made me happy and coming to New York was a great experience for me. Thank you’.

That was a time when Hajime Isayama had the chance to mingle with his international fans. At least the reception he had with them was very positive. Very different from the reaction that was on social media.

🚨 Hajime Isayama (Anime NYC) 🚨 He was still struggling about how his work ended, but then received a great cheer from the audience, making him almost burst into tears of happiness. To which shortly after he gave a message to fans thanking them for such a great experience. pic.twitter.com/o9gHUoE42R – Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 19, 2022

When did its author come to the end of Attack on Titan?

According to the author of Attack on Titan, in November 2020 it was 1 or 2% from the end of the manga. From there he worked a few more months and the last chapter came out in the edition of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine published on April 9, 2021.

In this way ended 11 years of publication of the story. The last volume, 34, took a little longer to come out but not much. Kodansha published it on June 9 of that same year.

Said volume was released in English until October 19, 2021. That is why the outcome of the story is still quite fresh in the minds of fans.

Many hope to see the rest of the story with the MAPPA anime, whose third part of its fourth season will come out sometime in 2023. At the moment there is no release month or date for this latest wave of episodes; it is necessary to have some patience.

