One of the most anticipated anime is Attack on Titan, which was left at a critical point during season three, which is why fans are already eyeing season four. During the most recent episodes the ultimate war has been unleashed, and this prompted an artist to carry out his own interpretation of the character of Eren in its final form.

It is worth mentioning that this drawing is not a fan-made tribute drawing, but rather a collaboration with a manga- and anime-inspired cafe of colossal creatures. This is located neither more nor less than in Japan and bears the name of Taitan Cafebeing a place for fans of the franchise to gather to consume delicious food.

Here you can see it:

As you can see, the appearance of the characters is somewhat different from the original anime of Attack on Titan, but retains that essence that millions of fans around the world have liked. On the other hand, the form of Eren it is most striking, as impressive as the first time fans caught a glimpse of it in the manga.

For now, this is a way to wait until next year, which includes the premiere of the fourth season of the work. Likewise, for those who wish to have something to do in the meantime, there is the option of My Hero Academia, since its next wave of chapters is approaching to delight locals and strangers next fall of this year.

Via: comic book