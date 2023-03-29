Attack on Titan is already preparing for the end of his anime in the coming months. Before leaving, they decided to join the company behind Hello Kitty for a curious collaboration with other of their characters. The peculiar egg yolk, Gudetama.

This collaboration with Gudetama was announced through Attack on Titan’s social networks. It is not yet known for sure what they prepare for us, but they shared an illustration of the yolk with various AOT characters.

The image features Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Hange, and Levi in ​​different positions with Gudetama. They all seem to be very happy living with the yolk. To this illustration, fans shared several very positive responses. They also indicate that they already want to know what collaboration is.

This collaboration of Attack on Titan with Gudetama will be fully revealed in the following days. Perhaps it is a collection of objects that Japanese fans will be able to acquire. It will be necessary to be attentive to the networks to obtain more details. Did you like the promotional image?

When will Attack on Titan end?

On March 3, the first half of the last part of Attack on Titan. At the end of this transmission it was announced when we can expect what would already be the final part. Although an exact date was not given, it is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

Chances are that when it launches it will reach this part of the world via Crunchyroll. After all, this streaming service has all the anime available and has even dropped the premiere of some episodes. Do you think that now they will give us the end?

