The attack of the Giants continues to hold millions of fans in suspense, and narga_lifestream he has seen fit to dedicate his last one cosplay to the character of Annie Leonhartundoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in the series.

We know that Part 3 of the Final Season of The Attack of the Giants will be released in 2023 and therefore we will still have to wait to see the conclusion of the animebut those in a hurry can still fall back on the manga.

Natalia made the costume and wig herself, taking up Annie’s appearance in a very faithful way, helped in this case also by an excellent photo shoot.

If you are also a fan of Attack on Titandon’t miss the renditions of Mikasa by Helly Valentine and again of Mikasa by Shirogane-sama.