Attack on Titan continues to leave opinions among his fans due to the animation of its fourth season, which is becoming more and more interesting.

This work has a huge fan base who constantly pay tributes to the characters through cosplays and illustrations, although some of them are very strange.

If you don’t believe me, just take a look at this crossover, where they imagined two members of the Legion of Recognition as teachers Jedi.

Through Reddit Strange things can be found about any anime, and this time, the user Basicmiqote published an illustration that generated divided opinions among fans of Attack on Titan.

As Levi and Mikasa are one of the most beloved characters, it is common to see them starring in many of the fanarts, including this one where they became powerful teachers Jedi.

As you can see, both wear the classic tunics that we saw in the saga of Star wars, and if it wasn’t enough, their blades turned into lightsabers.

Fans of the saga George Lucas You will notice that this illustration with the characters of Attack on Titan is a tribute to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

The detail that allows us to realize this is the color of their clothes and the position in which they are wearing their tunics.

We know that this strange crossover does not have one iota of possibility of coming true, since both works handle extremely different themes without a meeting point.

Even with this detail, we must recognize that the illustration has a lot of quality, and allows us to imagine what they would look like if they were born in another universe.

What do you think of this crossover from Attack on Titan and Star Wars?

