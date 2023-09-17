













Unfortunately, we do not know who the person who generated this design is. But it is evident that he took the initial appearance of this character as inspiration. That is, from the first seasons of the anime.

That’s when Wit Studio worked with the animated adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s work. As can be seen in Mikasa Ackerman’s illustration of Attack on Titan He keeps his hair short but not too short.

It is the one that reaches the base of the neck. He also wears the Survey Corps suit that is so distinctive, as well as the Three-Dimensional Maneuver Gear. In this case the blades he uses to fight are well sheathed.

Fountain: Wit Studio.

Having your hands glued to your sides prevents the errors typical of images created with AI from appearing. Mikasa’s semi-realistic design of Attack on Titan not bad.

But what does break the idea of ​​reality is the grotesque chimney that is behind it, which seems to be made of pieces of blocks.

Although there may be someone who thinks that it is the result of a Titan throwing a fragment onto said roof.

What tool was used to create this Mikasa Ackerman design from Attack on Titan? It’s unclear whether whoever created the image turned to Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, which are the most popular options today.

Source: Twitter.

At least on this occasion the person in charge took care that Mikasa’s hands did not stand out too much, which for many Artificial Intelligence applications is a true Achilles heel. And along the way he didn’t forget his red scarf.

