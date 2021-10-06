Three and a half seasons of Attack of the Giants have been broadcast so far. We laughed – a little – we cried – a lot – and witnessed the death of many characters. Few are left alive and these will all return for the final season of Attack of the Giants in 2022. In the second half of season 4 will also review Pieck Finger.

There girl was officially introduced in Attack of the Giants 4 part 2, but we actually knew it much earlier. She is in fact the Giant Chariot, the quadruped who saved Zeke and Reiner in the crucial phase of the battle of Shiganshina. But only by passing to the Marley front a few years after the events did we see what his human form is like.

The Marleyan warrior is a girl with long, wavy hair, with a tired look and a slightly neglected face, but who still has her admirers. It has been a constant presence in the last episodes prepared by Studio MAPPA, and it will also be in the next part of the story. We therefore show a Pieck Finger cosplay which begins the final battle of The Attack of the Giants, played by Kleiner Pixel, who decides to photograph herself with both her hair up and her hair down.

It is not certain that we will see Attack of the Giants 4 part 2 on VVVVID, with the latest episodes perhaps available on another platform.