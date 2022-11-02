One of the fights most remembered by fans of Attack on Titan is the battle between Eren and Reiner. While his animation was very well done and brutal at the time, one fan decided to add his own twist. So he gave it a 70s anime aesthetic and music.

This work is from a Twitter user known as Savaunianime. Through a publication he shared this little video. combined Attack on Titan with a well-known seventies anime called astroganger. She even used the intro song for this series.

In addition to giving him a sixties look and music, he imagined Reiner as a hero. He even gave her a pretty flashy transformation to become the attack titan. He also added in the ‘intro’ several very recognizable moments for fans of Eren’s history.

We recommend you: Attack on Titan reveals special event for the arrival of the last part of the final season

This quirky video of Attack on Titan It became a phenomenon in the social network. In fact, its creator was quite happy with the scope it had. He even commented that he would like his creation to reach university students. Perhaps this indicates that he is some kind of teacher.

When does Attack on Titan return?

MAPPA is currently working on the last part of the last season of Attack on Titan. For now there is no confirmed release date, but it is expected that we will see it sometime in 2023. Perhaps in the coming months we will have more news.

Source: MAPPA

The last episode of the anime showed us the Global Alliance in an attempt to stop Eren and his titans. However, he reaches the mainland with his entire army of colossi. To top it off, he announced his plans to destroy the world. Surely the last episodes will be the most action-packed of all. Are you already waiting for the end?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.