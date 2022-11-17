Through an instagram page the artist Antoine Tran is sharing small animations. These are about the hit manga and anime, Attack on Titanand they recreate some of their most iconic scenes with impressive technique. Here you can see a

Source: Antoine Tran

From the Beast Titan against Levi to the Female Titan against Sasha, several fights have passed through his pencil. Although his strokes do not have color, they still reveal Tran’s skill for his art. Since she manages to do enough justice to these moments of Attack on Titan.

According to the same artist, he began working on these drawings in anticipation of the fourth season of the anime. Since he was very excited, he decided to pay tribute to her through art. So far it has four short videos. But with the reception he is having, he will surely give us more.

Furthermore, he not only draws on Attack on Titan. A look at his feed allows us to appreciate works inspired by Marvel heroes and some video games. If you liked these videos, feel free to follow Antoine Tran on Instagram.

What is Attack on Titan?

It is a manga created by Hajime Isayama. In it we follow the efforts of Eren Yaeger and the Survey Corps to fight against the titans. Colossal beings that attack the establishments of unscrupulous humans. As the plot progresses we learn different revelations.

Source: MAPPA

The manga was so successful that it led to an anime adaptation that has enjoyed the same popularity. This is currently heading towards its final season, where apparently we will finally see the end of this conflict.. Do you already follow this series?

