The attack of the Giants is finally moving towards the conclusion with the last part of the Final Season, and narga_lifestream he thought it well to dust off his splendid ones for the occasion cosplay dedicated to some of the most interesting characters in the series, namely Annie, Pieck and Eren.

As we reported, the last episodes of the Final Season of Attack on Titan will be released in the autumn and will put an end to one of the best souls of recent years, taken from the manga by Hajime Isayama.

“I’m not ready for the Attack on Titan episode they’re airing tonight,” Natalia wrote. “I’m sure it will be even more intense than the manga and really, I’m not ready to see… the real thing Roar of the Earth.”

“I dusted off my cosplays from Attack on Titan made last year: Annie, Pieck and Eren. Next time I want to cosplay Hanji and Sasha with all the gear for 3D maneuvering – I can’t express how much I love these characters and their story!”

