Like every week, Shingeki no Kyojin has his fans counting the hours to see his new premiere. On this occasion, chapter 9 of season 4 of Attack on titan will show the events after the death of Sasha Blouse.

“Maybe there was another way. However, we cannot change the past, we have no choice but to continue advancing on this path ”, says Mikasa in the preview of the episode.

What will happen in Attack on titan 4×09?

Mika, Eren, Armin and Jean in Attack on titan 4×09. Photo: NHK

The trailer for episode 9 shows us Mikasa in mourning by Blouse’s grave and mourning his departure. Several clips give us a glimpse of what the life of the scout corps soldier was like, as well as the arrival of new characters to the plot. Details about the attack on Marley will also be exposed.

Attack on titan 4×09 trailer

Shingeki no Kyojin 4×09 Release Time

The new episode of Attack on titan 4×09 is called Volunteer and will be broadcast on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Japan via NHK at 12.10 am (local time).

For Latin America, and due to the time difference, the episode will be seen this Sunday, January 7 by Crunchyroll. For the United States and Mexico, the issuance will be through Funimation.

Opening hours for Peru and Latin America of Attack on titan 4×09

Japan: 12.10 am (February 1) by NHK

Mexico: 2.45 pm (January 31 by Crunchyroll and Funimation)

Peru: 3.45 pm (January 31 on Crunchyroll)

Colombia: 3.45 pm (January 31 on Crunchyroll)

Argentina 5.45 pm (January 31 by Crunchyroll)

Chile: 5.45 pm (January 31 by Crunchyroll)