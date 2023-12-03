Home page politics

Apparently Houthi rebels attacked the destroyer USS Carney in the Red Sea. The warship impresses with its special armament.

Washington – The news went around the world in seconds: According to the Pentagon, the US warship USS Carney was attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday. “We are aware of reports of attacks on the USS Carney and merchant vessels in the Red Sea,” the Pentagon said. More detailed information about the incidents was not initially available, but Houthi rebels were apparently responsible.

And it’s not the first time: In October, the destroyer USS Carney shot down three cruise missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea, which, according to the US, were said to have been launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. But what makes the warship so special? Its weaponry gives it a decisive advantage in battle.

Surname: USS Carney Construction year: 1994 Length: 154 meters Crew: 26 officers, 315 men Armament: 90 VLS cells, 2 triple torpedo launchers, 1 127 mm gun

Armament of the USS Carney: Standard Missile 2 has already been used

Until the current operations in the Red Sea, the USS Carney was stationed as one of four destroyers at the Rota Naval Base in Spain. At that time, the US Navy warship was deployed to implement NATO’s strategic missile defense shield against ballistic missile attacks in the Mediterranean region. Now the USS Carney accompanies merchant ships through the Red Sea.

The USS Carney already demonstrated its capabilities in the incident in October: At that time, the destroyer used Standard Missile 2 missiles to bring down several cruise missiles and unmanned drones over the Red Sea. The Standard Missile 2 guided missile has a significantly greater range and jamming immunity than its predecessor, the Standard Missile 1.

Rota configuration provides additional defensive capabilities when armament the USS Carney

When you look at the other armament of the warship it is loud focus.de The so-called Rota configuration is particularly worth mentioning. This special Rota configuration is only used on the “Arleigh Burke Class” ships used in Europe. In addition, the USS Carney has the Phalanx CIWS short-range defense system to defend against incoming missiles as well as small watercraft and sea mines, writes futurezone. This means the ship is able to successfully intercept projectiles even in close proximity. The original Phalanx system was developed in the 1970s.

The USS Carney is considered a dangerous destroyer in the US Navy. The armament makes the warship special. © Collage: IMAGO (2) / ZUMA Wire / Cover Images

In addition to the Phalanx system, the USS Carney is equipped with 90 so-called VLS cells. VLS stands for Vertical Launching System. There are also two triple torpedo launchers and a 127 millimeter gun on board.

Exact location of the USS Carney in the Red Sea unclear

After the Red Sea incident, the exact location of the warship is of course secret. All shipping tracking websites show the outdated position of the USS Carney – for security and military tactical reasons, the position is not publicly visible.