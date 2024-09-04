Medic Tkachev: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Poltava are due to poor training of doctors

After the Russian military struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) training center in Poltava, doctors with poor training arrived at the scene. According to Ukrainian medic Igor Tkachev, the number of victims could have been much lower if high-quality equipment had been used to save the wounded and the doctors had been more competent.

According to him, in the first minutes after the incident, doctors arrived at the Ukrainian Armed Forces training center, who “were screaming, shaking, and didn’t know what to do.” “People were running, soldiers, volunteers, us. Every minute they were bringing someone else alive, every minute we were running from one to another and putting on tourniquets. People had three amputations – that’s three or four tourniquets per person,” he emphasized.

Tkachev said that there was no organization of the aid process in the work of the doctors, and he also did not notice any first aid kits with them. He linked the losses in Poltava to poor-quality equipment and insufficient training of doctors.

Unfortunately, volunteers and medical command seem to have killed more people in Poltava yesterday than we were able to save. Igor Tkachevdoctor

“The doctors who arrived were young girls with long nails, who were screaming, shaking and didn’t know what to do, confused. They were simply loading heavy, armless and legless, convulsing, dying people into cars, and they got lost,” Tkachev emphasized.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / AP

NATO instructors taught at the training center

On September 4, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops had struck the 179th Joint Training Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Poltava. According to the department, the center was used to train communications specialists, electronic warfare specialists, and drone operators who would take part in strikes on civilian targets in Russia.

Kherson Oblast Governor Volodymyr Saldo specified that the military institute that was hit by the missile was a base where foreign instructors from NATO countries taught. According to him, Kyiv is under the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance states, and they, in turn, encourage sending specialists to the combat zone in Ukraine.

Ukraine calls Russian military strike on Poltava catastrophic

Ukrainian military expert Dmitry Snegirev called the Russian Armed Forces’ strike on the training center catastrophic, since it trained electronic warfare (EW) specialists. According to him, they are “worth their weight in gold.”

The expert also emphasized that the country’s troops are making the same mistakes: the Russian Armed Forces attacked a training center during the formation of personnel. A year ago, under the same circumstances, the military of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade was hit, Snegirev recalled.

Former adviser to former Ukrainian leader Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin, in turn, named the republic’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as the one to blame for the attack on Poltava. He added that there is no good news for Ukraine on the front, and the attempt to attack the Kursk region has failed.