The Russian navy vessel ‘Ivan Khurs’ was attacked “unsuccessfully” at dawn by three “Ukrainian” marine drones as it approached the Bosphorus Strait. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, without specifying whether the ship was damaged. According to the spokesman, ‘Ivan Khurs’ is employed to ensure the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines “in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkey”. Konashekov explained that “all enemy boats have been destroyed” and that the ‘Ivan Khurs’ continues to carry out its assigned tasks.