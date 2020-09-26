E.t was Friday evening 40 years ago, many Oktoberfest visitors were already on their way home when a self-made bomb detonated in a trash can near the main entrance to Theresienwiese. Two minutes later the chief inspector, who was in charge of the “Festwiesnwache” that evening, received a call from one of the guards: “Fifty meters east of the shower bath explosion – this is no joke – please come, lock … the end.”

The Commissioner described the picture shortly afterwards as follows: “It was like a war … On the floor lay groaning people. Some straightened up again. They had blown the blast and nothing had happened to them. Others were horribly mutilated. Arms and legs were lying around. A little girl’s belly burst. ”More than 200 people suffered severe injuries that day. Seven people died immediately, in the following days the number of dead rose to 13. The perpetrator was also among them.

You already knew who he was the following morning: Gundolf Köhler, a 21 year old geology student from Donaueschingen. It was also quickly known that he was a supporter of the military sports group of right-wing extremist Karl-Heinz Hoffmann and had twice participated in their field exercises. The Federal Republic was also very well informed about the WSG. It was a paramilitary volunteer association with around 600 members that had set itself the goal of abolishing parliamentary democracy.

The then Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhart Baum – his FDP ruled in a coalition with the SPD – banned the group in January 1980. The then CSU chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Franz Josef Strauss had nothing but ridicule for this: “At six in the morning, five hundred police officers are sent out to question twenty crazy people. This Hoffmann, who really looks like a puppet … My God, if a man wants to have fun by walking in the country on Sunday with a backpack and a battle dress closed with a belt, then you should wear him Leave it alone. ”The current Bavarian Interior Minister from the CSU, Joachim Herrmann, recently said what to think of this: Strauss was“ definitely totally wrong ”on this point.

When the attack on the Oktoberfest was carried out, the then Federal Minister of Justice Hans-Jochen Vogel was in the city. The social democrat and former mayor of Munich called for at least an interruption of the festival. He not only met resistance from the Oktoberfest hosts. The morning after the attack, the masses streamed onto the festival area again. Politics did not stop either. The main reason for this is likely to have been the general election nine days later – and the temptation of the parties and candidates – Chancellor Helmut Schmidt for the SPD, Strauss for the Union – to make political capital out of the attack.

Above all, Strauss succumbed to her. When it was not yet clear what the perpetrator’s political background was, he began to consider election tactics, which – according to general initial speculations – pointed towards left-wing extremism. “You should now write a leaflet that shows only one thing: Baum in conversation with Mahler.” This is how the magazine “Der Spiegel” quoted him. This referred to a meeting between the Interior Minister and the RAF co-founder, who had just been released from prison, a few months earlier.

Much evidence fell under the table

But it quickly became apparent that the trace in this case did not lead to the left-wing terrorists. Strauss rescheduled: Now he attacked Baum for his allegedly lazy administration and “the constant uncertainty and demoralization of the security services”. At the same time, he claimed that “everything” speaks for “that it was an act of an individual”.