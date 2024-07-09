Zakharova: NASAMS hit territory of children’s hospital in Kyiv confirmed

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the impact of a NASAMS anti-aircraft missile on the territory of a children’s hospital in Kyiv has been confirmed. This is how she commented on the destruction in the Okhmatdet medical institution.

According to her, it has happened repeatedly with the Ukrainian air defense system that its missiles have gone off course and hit residential buildings and social institutions. “It has already been confirmed, including by numerous witnesses, that one of the missiles from the Western NASAMS air defense system hit a building on the territory of the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv,” the diplomat claims.

Zakharova believes that Kyiv has long been using civilian enterprises for military purposes, turning them into either workshops for the assembly and repair of military equipment, or warehouses for storing weapons and equipment. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) themselves are hiding behind civilians and objects, she claims.

The practice of attaching carriages with military equipment and military personnel to passenger trains has become widespread. Mail shipments are also used to transport weapons Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv’s attempts to use the tragedy with the children’s hospital confirm its “inhuman Nazi essence,” Zakharova is convinced. “For the sake of preserving power, the Kiev regime is ready to commit any crime. It does not care about the fates and lives of its fellow citizens, including children,” she emphasized.

Maria Zakharova Photo: Alexey Danichev / RIA Novosti

The Kremlin said that a Ukrainian air defense missile fell on Okhmatdet

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a missile fired by Ukrainian air defense systems fell on the Okhmatdet hospital.

Peskov emphasized that strikes are carried out by the Russian Armed Forces only on those critical infrastructure facilities that are related to Ukraine’s military potential. He recalled that in matters of conducting a special military operation, one should be guided only by the position of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“We continue to insist: we do not carry out strikes on civilian targets,” Peskov concluded.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that Kyiv’s statements about Russia’s deliberate strike on civilian targets in Ukraine “absolutely do not correspond to reality.”

Ukraine Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over Strikes on Kyiv

On July 8, a series of powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. The authorities reported the operation of air defense systems. In particular, the military plant “Artem” was hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the republic had requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 9 due to the strikes on Kyiv. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, in turn, noted that Moscow would acquaint members of the organization with facts that refute the Ukrainian and Western versions of the strike on Kyiv.

Related materials:

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted that Washington is keeping silent about the fact that a Ukrainian air defense missile hit a hospital in Kyiv in order to use the situation for new arms deliveries.

Antonov added that the “hysteria being whipped up in the US over the damaged Okhmatdet hospital in Kyiv represents an image of rabid anti-Russian propaganda.”