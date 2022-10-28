The decision after last night’s tragedy. Today the Assago shop will be closed out of respect for the murdered cashier

After last night’s attack that claimed the life of the cashier Luis Fernando Ruggieri and the wounding of 5 other people, including Monza defender Pablo Marì, Carrefour Italy announced that “all sharp objects have been removed from all stores”. The decision came to avoid the risk of emulation.

Andrea Tombolini, 46, the person responsible for the stabbings, had been suffering from psychological problems for some time. Already hospitalized in psychiatry for severe depression, only a few days ago he arrived in the emergency room for having violently hit himself in the face and head.

Closed for mourning – The shop in the Assago shopping center will remain closed today “as a sign of respect for the employee Luis Fernando Ruggieri, who died as a result of the attack, for his family and for all the other injured people involved in the incident” as stated in a press release of the group. See also The 5 most outstanding Latin Americans of the week in the UEFA Champions League

Psychological support was activated for all collaborators who witnessed the attack.

