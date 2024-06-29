In Belgrade there was an attempted attack on the Israeli embassy, ​​in which a policeman was injured. The attacker was killed. The attacker used a crossbow.

The injured man is a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli embassy, ​​who, although hit in the neck by a crossbow bolt, managed to shoot and kill the assailant, the Interior Ministry in Belgrade reported. Around 11:00, “an unknown person shot a crossbow at a member of the security forces, who was ensuring the security of the Israeli embassy, ​​wounding him in the neck,” the ministry wrote.

The agent underwent surgery to remove the dart and is now in intensive care, in conditions described as “very serious”. The Minister of the Interior, Ivica Dacic, who immediately classified the episode as Wahhabi jihadist terrorism – Wahhabism is a fundamentalist branch of Sunni Islam from which both Al Qaeda and Isis arose -, said that investigations underway. In Belgrade, Dacic said, security measures have been strengthened.

PM Vucevic: We will know how to respond to terrorism

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic condemned the attack, Serbian TV RTS reported. Vucevic called it a “hateful terrorist act”, an “act of madness that cannot be attributed to any religion or any people”. The Serbian state, he assured, “will know how to respond decisively to the threat of terrorism”.