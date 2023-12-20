Attack on the CGIL headquarters, Forza Nuova leaders condemned. Roman greetings and choirs in the classroom

More than two years after the attack on the CGIL headquarters, the first convictions arrive. Seven people, including the main exponents of the far-right group Forza Nuova, received sentences of at least 8 years. Among these the leader of the movement Roberto Fiore, sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, and Giuliano Castellino, sentenced to eight years and 7 months. The same punishment as Fiore also applies to the former member of the Revolutionary Armed Nuclei, Luigi Aronica. The other defendants were also sentenced: Salvatore Lubrano received a sentence of 8 years and two months, as did Luca Castellini, Lorenzo Franceschi and Pamela Testa.

Immediately after the reading of the sentence in the courtroom, protests erupted from family and friends of the defendants who shouted at the judge. Many, according to what La Repubblica reports, raised the Roman salute towards the court, before being taken away by the police.

The prosecutor's office charges the accused with various charges of incitement to commit crimes, devastation and multi-aggravated resistance. “That day the city was put to fire and sword,” said prosecutor Gianfederica Dito during his speech, recalling what happened on 9 October 2021, after a demonstration against the mandatory green pass. For the same facts, nine abbreviated sentences with sentences of up to 8 years have already been issued, while the leader of the anti-lockdown traders' movement Io apro, Biagio Passaro, is on trial.