Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, on the Capitol, January 6, 2021 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The United States Capitol invaded by supporters of Donald Trump. Gunshots, at least two deaths inside the building, and damage to the most emblematic building of American democracy. The chaos days before the end of the Trump presidency.

Our five correspondents tell how they covered this astonishing day. And analyze, through their story, this Trump presidency which until the last day will be extraordinary.