At least one person was killed and two wounded after a man opened fire at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Baku ordered the departure of its diplomatic staff from the neighboring country and pointed to the responsibility of the Islamic Republic by assuring that he did not take the necessary measures after his security concerns. Iran urged the attack not to worsen their bilateral relations.

An attack that increases political friction. The alarms for Azerbaijan were raised this Friday, January 27, after a man armed with a kalashnikov rifle broke into his embassy in Tehran and opened fire.

One security guard, identified as Orkhan Lt. Rizvan Oglu Askarov, was killed and two others were wounded. After the shooting, the assailant was arrested, local authorities confirmed.

Initially, the police chief of the Iranian capital, General Hossein Rahimi, attributed the events to “personal and family problems”, a version that was replicated by the state media.

But in a matter of hours, video images were released that would show a member of the security forces doing nothing to stop the attack, which led to the removal of Rahimi from that position, although he will go on to occupy the position of Police commander. Economic.

Terrible terrorist attack against #Azerbaijan‘s Embassy in Tehran. Head of the Embassy security has been killed, two wounded. Embassy staff & their families to be evacuated from Iran soon. pic.twitter.com/ARW0STbHXm —Nasimi Aghayev (@NasimiAghayev) January 27, 2023



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held the Iranian authorities responsible for the events, assuring that the country did not take its warnings about risks to its security seriously. Among them, the posts in hardline Iranian media outlets that have reported on alleged links between Azerbaijan and Israel, drawing the anger of many against Baku in their neighboring country.

“In the past, there have been attempts to threaten our diplomatic mission in Iran, and Iran was constantly asked to take measures to prevent such cases and ensure the security of our diplomatic missions (…) Unfortunately, the latest bloody terrorist attack demonstrates the grave consequences of not showing adequate sensitivity to our urgent calls in this direction,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are of the opinion that the recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign against our country in Iran led to such an attack against our diplomatic mission,” the foreign ministry added.

For his part, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, declared that his government strongly condemns the attack, which is being investigated as an act of “high priority and sensitivity.”

Azerbaijan orders the departure of its diplomatic staff from Tehran and demands sanctions

Given the facts, the Baku authorities announced that they will withdraw their staff from the diplomatic headquarters and their relatives “soon”.

“We resolutely condemn this devious terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (…) The corresponding measures are foreseen for the evacuation of the employees of the Azerbaijani embassy and their family members,” said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Likewise, the Government of the affected nation summoned the Iranian ambassador in the Azerbaijani capital to present a protest against the attack.

“The Iranian side, as the country in which the embassy is located, should have fulfilled its commitments to guarantee the security of the embassy and its employees under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Baku insisted.

General view of the facade of the embassy of Azerbaijan, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, after a man opened fire at the diplomatic headquarters, killing at least one person. On Friday, January 27, 2023. © Reuters

The Government of Azerbaijan also demanded sanctions from the Islamic Republic against those involved in the attack.

The Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, described what happened as an act of “terrorism”.

“We demand that this terrorist act be promptly investigated and that the terrorists be punished (…) Terror against diplomatic missions is unacceptable!” the president stressed.

Iran urges not to worsen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan

“We must not allow this incident to negatively affect relations between the two countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian remarked to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in a telephone conversation.

The head of the Islamic Republic’s diplomacy suggested that security agencies of the two nations cooperate in investigations to clarify the assault.

Screenshot from security video showing an armed assailant shooting at security guards, at the Azerbaijani embassy, ​​in Tehran, Iran, on January 27, 2023. © CCTV/Via Reuters

According to the Iranian Judiciary, while being questioned about the facts, the attacker confessed that the alleged motive for the assault lies in the fact that last year his wife, an Azerbaijani national, went to the embassy of her country in Tehran and disappeared.

However, Baku insists on the alleged responsibility of the Iranian authorities for neglecting its security concerns.

The two neighboring countries maintain tense relations due to what Tehran considers Baku’s rapprochement with Israel and in particular the military ties between the two.

With AP, Reuters and EFE