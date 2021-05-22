Social networks were buzzing with a severe attack on a number of art stars, most notably Yusra. After their participation on Friday afternoon in the funeral of their late colleague, artist Samir Ghanem.

And there were a number of art stars who participated in the funeral, they were in the evening to attend a wedding ceremony held in El Gouna, after they traveled on a private plane to attend the event.

A number of social media leaders shared a number of videos of the artist, Yousra, who was participating in the wedding and dancing on the songs of Amr Diab, who revived the wedding.

Some also shared a set of photos showing Lebla, Elham Shaheen and Laila Elwi during the wedding ceremony.

It is noteworthy that a number of art stars made sure to be present at the Al-Moshir Mosque early before praying for the late artist Samir Ghanem, including Ilham Shaheen, Belba and Bayoumi Fouad, before he was buried in the graves of Al-Wafa and Al-Amal in Nasr City.

The funeral will be presented by Samir Ghanem’s daughters Dunia and Amy, in addition to a number of art stars and members of the Theatrical Professions Syndicate Council, and the family of the late artist.