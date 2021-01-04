Highlights: Report submitted to Supreme Court of one member commission related to the rights of minorities in Pakistan

The report suggested the KPK government to free the temple land from the land grabbers.

The Pakistani Supreme Court asked the commission to investigate the attack

Peshawar

A member commission related to the rights of minorities in Pakistan submitted its report to the country’s Supreme Court on Monday on the vandalism at a temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The commission recommended in this report that the temple land be freed from the land grabbers and the government should conduct a detailed investigation into the attack.

Commission Chairman Shueb Sudal visited the temple in Karak district and presented a comprehensive report in the case to the Supreme Court. The Pakistani Supreme Court had asked the commission to investigate the attack. The report suggests collecting all relevant details and evidence in the case. In this, the KPK government has also been suggested to free the temple land from the land grabbers.

More than 350 people arrested in FIR, 100 arrested

A mob led by members of the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazl ur Rehman group), on Wednesday, vandalized the temple and set fire to protest the expansion work at the shrine. There was also the tomb of a Hindu religious leader. More than 350 people are named in the FIR. So far 100 people have been arrested.

The provincial government assured to rebuild the temple

The commission’s report suggested the government to ensure the rights of minorities in the Karak district of the province. The commission also met the province’s chief minister, Mahmud Khan. The provincial government has assured the reconstruction of the tomb and temple in consultation with the Hindu community.

India also lodged a protest with Pakistan over the demolition of the temple

The attack on the temple has strongly condemned the human rights activists and leaders of the minority Hindu community. India has also lodged its protest with Pakistan over the demolition of the temple and has demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident.