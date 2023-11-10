Home page politics

Israel blames Syria for an attack and responds. Humanitarian ceasefires are announced. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Update from November 10th, 7:40 a.m.: The Israel Defense Forces announced that a soldier was killed in fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, Thursday. His death increases the number of soldiers killed in the Israeli ground operation, according to the Times of Israel on 36.

Smoke rises after an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank. © Nidal Eshtayeh/dpa/XinHua

Israel attacks Syria: Reaction after drone attack on school

First report: Tel Aviv/Gaza – In response to a drone attack on a school building in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, the Israeli army said it attacked a target in Syria. The army has met the organization that carried out the attack, the military said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The army holds Syria “fully responsible for any terrorist activity originating from its territory.”

A school was damaged by a drone on Thursday. The origin of the drone and the incident as a whole would be checked, it was initially said. There were no reports of injuries. A few hours earlier, the Israeli armed forces had successfully deployed their new Arrow 3 missile defense system for the first time.

An object fired at Israel was intercepted in the Red Sea area, the Israeli Defense Ministry said. The Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen had previously announced that they had attacked Israel with rockets. It was initially unclear whether the missile intercepted by the Arrow 3 system was a Houthi rebel missile. “The Arrow missile intercepted a threat that was traveling far from the state of Israel,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “We intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired in our direction.”

Israel agrees to a four-hour ceasefire – a ceasefire remains out of the question for the time being

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue to allow civilians to safely escape from the combat zone in the sealed-off Gaza Strip. “The fighting against Hamas, the Hamas terrorists, continues, but we want to allow safe passage of civilians from the combat zone in certain places for a certain period of time, a few hours here, a few hours there. And that’s what we do,” he told US broadcaster Fox News. Earlier in Washington, National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said Israel had agreed to daily four-hour humanitarian breaks in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli government official confirmed Times of Israel According to his own statements, the Israeli government has also agreed to “humanitarian breaks”. Accordingly, the “tactical, local” breaks are intended to give the population of the Gaza Strip the opportunity to flee from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip, away from the most contested areas.

However, Netanyahu emphasized again in the interview that Israel had not agreed to a ceasefire. “A ceasefire with Hamas means a surrender to Hamas,” he said. “So there will be no ceasefire without the release of the Israeli hostages,” the prime minister added. (talk to agencies)